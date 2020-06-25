Who knew BURGER KING was a Tesla YouTube influencer? While that's not really the case, the fast-food company's latest ad features Tesla. It's actually based on an error with Tesla's Autopilot technology, but it could work to promote Burger King and Tesla, not to mention getting you a free Whooper.

According to Burger King, all you have to do is pull up with your smart car (not the smart brand, but rather an 'intelligent' car that drives itself) and share a video or image with the hashtags #autopilotwhopper and #freewhopper. Burger King will then send you a code for a free Whopper that you can order on the company's BK App.

As you can see from the video above, a Tesla Model 3 with Autopilot's new Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control is not working correctly. It appears the technology "sees" the Burger King sign as a stop sign, so it slows down for it. This could work in the fast-food company's favor since it may actually cause some owners to stop and order food.

In an effort to truly capitalize on the situation, Burger King is not only bringing attention to the software error but also offering a free Whooper as part of the promotion. The video shares:

"Who knew smart cars are smart enough to brake for a Whopper? Artificial Intelligence knows what you crave. Turn on the Autopilot and stop at Burger King.”

Clearly, Tesla needs to tweak the feature, but in the meantime, it's a win for Burger King and 'smart' car owners.