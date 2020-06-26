London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) announced the official launch of VN5 electric van trials, starting with parcel delivery firm DPD, which will last until Q4 2020.

Interestingly, the tests will be conducted not with the VN5 pre-production prototypes, but with converted LEVC TX taxis, as both vehicles are basically the same in terms of plug-in powertrain/batteries. On the other hand, it will be difficult to judge the usability of VN5 with it not having the payload/volume capacity of VN5.

"Due to the similarities between TX and VN5, LEVC is deploying a fleet of converted TX-based prototypes utilising a full interior van conversion, kickstarting trials ahead of official VN5 launch later this year."

LEVC starts electric van trials with parcel delivery firm DPD using converted TX model LEVC VN5

In total, over 25 business partners (including "Tool & Equipment hire to Energy suppliers and postal services") will take part in the trials, before the VN5 will enter the market in Q4 2020.

The VN5 should be able to take up to 800 kg/5 m3 of payload (can accommodate two Euro sized pallets and ) and go up to around 63 miles (102 km) in all-electric model (estimated WLTP value).

Having 60/40 split rear doors and a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) might make the VN5 a very interesting contender.

LEVC VN5 light commercial van specs: