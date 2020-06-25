One in 20 new passenger cars sold in the U.S. was a plug-in so far this year.
According to IHS Markit data (via BMW's report), plug-in electric cars in the U.S. had about 5.1% share in the passenger car market during the first five months of 2020. That's noticeably less than the 5.5% reported for the first four months.
Unfortunately, we are not entirely sure what is included in the "Passenger Cars" segment (probably no pickups/SUVs).
The total market, according to BestSellingCarsBlog (using estimates from ALG, Cox and Edmunds), was 1,065,000 (down 33% year-over-year) in May and 5.25 million YTD (down 24% year-over-year). Passenger cars probably stand for less than half of that.
The average plug-in electric car sales in the passenger car segment (excluding at least pickups, we believe) in January-May 2020:
- U.S. - 5.1% (it was 4.2% in 12-months of 2019)
- Europe - 7.7% (it was 3.5% in 12-months of 2019)
- World - 3.9% (it was 3.0% in 12-months of 2019)
Our own estimates, but for the entire U.S. market (including all types of cars), for the full year of 2019 was 1.9%.
Because we don't have comparable sales numbers, it's difficult to say how many plug-ins exactly were sold in January-May 2020. In the first five months of 2019, we estimated about 111,000 plug-ins total.