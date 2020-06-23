Volkswagen announced a comprehensive test phase of its all-new ID.3 (scheduled for customer deliveries in early September) "with a focus on everyday suitability.""

A group of voluntary employees from the Zwickau, Chemnitz and Dresden plants (in Saxony, Germany) will test a total of 150 ID.3 "in several waves" over the next several weeks to provide the final feedback and additional quality assurance ahead of market launch.

There were many willing, so the company selected testers by a lucky draw.

The ID.3 cars are "not yet equipped with the designated final software status", but during the test phase, the cars will be getting "regular updates" of the software.

As we know, the first batch of customers will also not get all the features, as some are expected a few months later (see details).

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.3 1ST (2020)

104 Photos

Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for E-mobility said: