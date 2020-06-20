Tritium already deployed more than 4,500 DC fast chargers in more than 33 countries.
Despite the COVID-19 lockdown/slowdown, new charging infrastructure projects move forward, and here is one of the latest examples in California.
Those chargers were reportedly used more than 600,000 times, delivering over 7.6 GWh of electricity.
The company boasts that currently it holds some 50% market share in Norway and 15-20% in "the wider western global market".
The Australian company clearly is on a rise, but earlier this month it needed to raise $45 million in private debt placement to keep the momentum going in challenging times of coronavirus.
"The funds will be used to refinance an Export Finance Australia trade finance facility and to increase production capacity as the business continues its impressive growth trajectory and expansion in the Americas, Europe and Asia."
Tritium and EvGateway Partner to Increase Energy Freedom with DC Fast Charger Locations in California
New project funded by the California Energy Commission's California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) to drive DC fast charging adoption
BUENA PARK, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To expand DC Fast Charging locations in urban areas throughout California, Tritium and EvGateway have partnered on a new project in a popular retail center in Orange County's Buena Park. The property is owned and operated by EVForce and features four of Tritium's award winning RT50/50kW DC Fast Chargers. The high traffic shopping area features several name-brand retail stores and now provides electric vehicle (EV) drivers with energy freedom and efficient and expedient charging solutions while they shop.
"Growing DC fast charging locations in urban areas is an important step in furthering EV adoption. Our EV charging station management network helps bridge the gap between drivers and charging station installations," said Reddy Marri, President for EvGateway. "Tritium's stellar customer support team works alongside our site manager to track data in real-time and observe charging trends to identify future improvements. It is important for us to have customer support 24/7 and a system that is cost-effective to upgrade, which is what we get with our partnership with Tritium."
Tritium's RT50/50kW DC fast charger is lightweight and recognized for its slimline design and has the world's smallest footprint, making it easy to install in tight spaces, giving drivers an effortless charging experience when they are traveling or shopping. Tritium's RT50/50kW DC fast charger has reduced set-up costs and faster installation time, so charging services are offered at an unprecedented rate and superior charging experience compared to the AC chargers drivers are used to. In addition, EvGateway has 24-hour access to Tritium's robust customer support system, which includes access to data analytics, call centers, and technical experts.
While EvGateway coordinates with utilities and manages the charging installation for EVForce, their software also helps EV drivers manage transactions, make payments and report any technical issues to Tritium's support team, ensuring superior quality service.
"There's nearly 1.5 million EVs in the United States, and with less than 75,000 public charging outlets across the country, the demand for publicly accessible charging continues to dramatically increase," said Mike Calise, Tritium's President of the Americas. "True energy freedom can only be realized when drivers don't have to think about where to charge. The availability of DC fast charging must be virtually everywhere that drivers spend time. This deployment is an example of 'DC Everywhere' as DC is not just relegated to corridor charging between major cities. The EVForce deployment allows drivers to think differently about DC fast charging in what would typically be an AC area. This is one of the most beautiful installations and that's really inviting drivers to stop, charge and shop in a cool and functional location."
Tritium's DC fast chargers provide a variety of advantages to EvGateway. For example, the liquid-cool design provides for less wear on the internal components and a longer life span for the charger. This feature also gives clients more uptime and provides a more positive experience for drivers. Other benefits include ease of installation, minimal maintenance, and a higher return on investment (ROI).
The funding for this installation comes from EVForce by an initiative of the Energy Commission's California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP). The project initiative offers incentives for companies and cities to purchase and install EV charging infrastructure at public sites throughout California.
Building on the momentum from the Buena Park project, Tritium and EvGateway are working on several more installations as part of a strategic alliance to expand DC fast-charging infrastructure in urban areas across California and beyond.