Despite the COVID-19 lockdown/slowdown, new charging infrastructure projects move forward, and here is one of the latest examples in California.

Tritium and EvGateway recently completed an installation of four RT50/50kW DC fast chargers in a popular retail center in Orange County's Buena Park, on the property owned and operated by EVForce.

"The high traffic shopping area features several name-brand retail stores and now provides electric vehicle (EV) drivers with energy freedom and efficient and expedient charging solutions while they shop."

The project was funded through the California Energy Commission's California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP),

According to the press release, Tritium and EvGateway are already working on several more installations in urban areas across California and beyond.