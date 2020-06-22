VIA Motors tech to be used in new urban delivery electric vehicles in Mexico.
It feels like it has been ages since the last time we heard about the VIA Motors, the company engaged in range-extended electric vehicles (series-hybrids with plug-in capability, based on GM pickups and vans) and blessed by Bob Lutz.
We don't know much about what is happening at VIA Motors since its deal with Chinese Geely in 2018, as the company was pretty stealth even earlier, since about 2015.
Recently, VIA Motors International announced the co-development partnership agreement with the AT Motors Corporation, which seems to be assembling/distributing Chinese vehicles in Mexico (see AT Motors' website here).
According to the press release, the two intend to offer a new line of Urban Delivery Electric Vehicles (Class 2 to 6 trucks and vans), equipped with VIA's drive systems and "Modular Powered Skateboard Architecture". AT Motors will assemble and sell/distribute those EVs in Mexico.
"VIA has a highly experienced team of automotive industry leaders and electric vehicle pioneers together with proven advanced electric drive technology. AT Motors, with its many years of quality production, assembly, distribution and sale of commercial vehicles, has agreed to co-develop and produce a range of Class 2 to 6 Urban Delivery Electric Vehicles (UDEV's) that directly address and satisfy fleet owners primary motivators for electrifying fleets, including sustainability, increased operating time and lower cost of ownership."
Does it mean that VIA Motors is back in the game?
According to the description, the company so far noted "approximately 5 million miles of on-road customer experience", which basically proves that only a handful of vehicles were ever delivered.
VIA Motors International, Inc. and AT Motors Corporation announce Co-Development Partnership Agreement
6/18/2020
- Partnership will launch a line of Urban Delivery Electric Vehicles (UDEV's) for Mexico and International sale and distribution.
- Product line will include Urban Delivery Electric, Class 2 to 6, trucks and vans based on VIA's High-Efficiency Electric Drive Systems and Modular Powered Skateboard Architecture.
- As part of this Agreement, AT Motors will be responsible for assembly and support sales and distribution in Mexico.
VIA has a highly experienced team of automotive industry leaders and electric vehicle pioneers together with proven advanced electric drive technology. AT Motors, with its many years of quality production, assembly, distribution and sale of commercial vehicles, has agreed to co-develop and produce a range of Class 2 to 6 Urban Delivery Electric Vehicles (UDEV's) that directly address and satisfy fleet owners primary motivators for electrifying fleets, including sustainability, increased operating time and lower cost of ownership.
Bob Purcell, VIA Motors CEO, said “We have seen the market respond dramatically to such entrants as Tesla, Rivian and Nikola and now working trucks and vans just got a lot smarter. They are clean, quiet and efficient.” He further stated, “AT Motors is an ideal strategic partner for VIA Motors in Mexico. We are honored and excited to be partnering with them. This agreement enables VIA to execute on our strategy with the launch of an expanded portfolio of UDEV’s to meet the specific needs and requirements of our customers in Mexico.”
“AT Motors is thrilled to partner with VIA at a time when the auto industry is undergoing a major transition to electrification, especially in the Commercial Vehicle sector with eCommerce and Last Mile Delivery driving unprecedented demand for delivery trucks and vans globally,” said CEO Bernardo Garcia-Manzano. He added, “We are always exploring growth opportunities in the Mexican market and in other countries. VIA is a perfect fit for us in this regard.”
VIA’s proprietary software and control systems technology, embedded diagnostics and telematics, and vehicle integration capability, provide cost effective clean energy solutions for Commercial Vehicle classes from Class 2 through Class 6. These vehicles are optimized for Safety, Performance, Efficiency and Regulatory Compliance. VIA vehicles are marketed under the VTRUX™ brand.
AT MOTORS has a 15-hectare vehicle and machinery assembly plant located on the Xalapa-Veracruz highway. The plant has a current production capacity of 15,000 units with room for expansion. It has three flexible lines that can produce a wide variety of vehicles ranging from small passenger sedans, light/medium duty delivery trucks and vans to heavy trucks and construction machinery. In addition, it has numerous quality certifications for the assembly and export of vehicles. With increasing demand, a second assembly facility is under consideration.
AT MOTORS has obtained representation to assemble and market a variety of international brands.