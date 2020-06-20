According to the follow-up video on the battery capacity degradation in a Tesla Model 3 (after 14 months and about 60,000 km/37,300 miles), Bjørn Nyland suspects that frequent DC fast charging noticeably accelerates the capacity fade.

He compared his 6% drop to another Model 3 with similar mileage, but less frequent DC fast charging and found out that those lost only 4% of the initial capacity.

Bjørn Nyland's Tesla Model 3 Performance: 6% fade

14 months, 60,000 km (37,300 miles), 68.8 kWh vs 73 kWh when new

DC charging total: 9,436 kWh (64%)

AC charging total: 5,252 kWh (36%)

Total: 14,688 kWh

14 months, 60,000 km (37,300 miles), 68.8 kWh vs 73 kWh when new DC charging total: 9,436 kWh AC charging total: 5,252 kWh (36%) Total: 14,688 kWh Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD: 4% fade

61,275 km (38,083 miles), 70.1 kWh vs 73 kWh when new

DC charging total: 4,741 kWh (36%)

AC charging total: 8,380 kWh (64%)

Total: 13,121 kWh

As we can see, the other car charged DC for 4,741 kWh, which is about half of Bjørn's 9,436 kWh.

A single example is not a scientific method for revealing the pattern, but it's enough to form a thesis that fast charging, and the related increase in battery temperature, causes the accelerated capacity drop. This is why the next step is to gather more data from other Model 3 owners and hopefully, we will see another follow-up video with an answer to whether the fast charging (Supercharging in particular) affects the battery significantly or not.