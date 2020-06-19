Mach-E Forum reached out to us to let us know about upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E orders, and to further clarify some previous information. The forum received information from Ford dealer sources that the official Mach-E order banks are set to open on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Previous information from the same or similar sources revealed that the order banks open on Monday, July 22, 2020, which is actually true. However, when the system first opens, it will only be accessible by dealers. This way, they can prep for the process and get oriented with the system.

Throughout the workweek, Ford dealers will work with the system and get situated for the conversion process to begin. Then, on Friday, the online ordering system will be unlocked for customers. This means those who have a Mustang Mach-E reservation will be able to head online and configure their Mach-E and convert their reservation to an official order.

The more interesting part is that, apparently, Ford doesn't plan to alert reservation-holders that it's actually time to order until Tuesday, June 30.

We're not quite sure why the extra four days, but perhaps the space between the 26th and 30th will work to spread out reservation-holders and allow dealers to work through issues, etc. Maybe by the 30th, potential bugs will be worked out?

At any rate, the time has come. Ford says the Mustang Mach-E will still arrive in the U.S. in late 2020. However, most people will take delivery of their vehicles in 2021.