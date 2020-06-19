New passenger car registrations in Germany decreased in May by 49.5% year-over-year to 168,148, which is not great news.

However, against all odds, the plug-in segment is growing quickly - by 56% year-over-year to 12,333. The market share also remains very high - 7.3%.

A closer look at the stats reveal that plug-in hybrids are expanding significantly faster than all-electric cars:

BEVs: 5,578 – up 20% at ≈3.3% market share

– up 20% at ≈3.3% market share PHEVs: 6,755 – up 107% at ≈4.0% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – May 2020

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 36,188 – up 43% at ≈3.7% market share

– up 43% at ≈3.7% market share PHEVs: 38,792 – up 184% at ≈3.9% market share

– up 184% at ≈3.9% market share Total: 74,980 – up 92% at ≈7.6% market share

Sales of models/brands

The three top-selling plug-in models so far this year are:

However, we must note several more interesting results for the month like: the 732 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron (#3 in May), 583 Audi e-tron, 422 Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) and 59 Ford Explorer PHEV (100% of the model). Porsche Taycan was at 185 (10.6% of the brand's volume).

