Five-digit number of new monthly registrations is becoming a new norm for Tesla in China.
The latest data, released by LMC Automotive (via Reuters), reveals that Tesla new car registrations in China in May 2020 amounted 11,565, which is 150% more than in April* (4,633).
It's not yet as good as the record March (12,709), but clearly Tesla is in great form beating local players significantly.
* April was a slower month for Tesla.
The further data cited by Moneyball shows that Made-In-China Model 3 registrations were 11,364 (up 174% over April), which leaves 201 units of imported S/X/3.
Tesla results in China:
Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 results according to CPCA (sales), MIIT (production):
- May 2020: production - 11,501, sales - 11,095
- April 2020: production - 11,211, sales - 3,635
- March 2020: production - 10,158, sales - 10,160
- February 2020: sales - 3,900
- January 2020: sales - 2,620
- December 2019: start of production
Tesla brand registrations (LMC Automotive via Reuters; Moneyball; EV Sales Blog):
- May 2020: 11,565 (11,364 MIC Model 3 + 201 other)
- April 2020: 4,633
- March 2020: 12,709
- February 2020: 2,314
- January: 3,183
Source: Reuters