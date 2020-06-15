The latest data, released by LMC Automotive (via Reuters), reveals that Tesla new car registrations in China in May 2020 amounted 11,565, which is 150% more than in April* (4,633).

It's not yet as good as the record March (12,709), but clearly Tesla is in great form beating local players significantly.

* April was a slower month for Tesla.

The further data cited by Moneyball shows that Made-In-China Model 3 registrations were 11,364 (up 174% over April), which leaves 201 units of imported S/X/3.

Tesla results in China:

Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 results according to CPCA (sales), MIIT (production):

Tesla brand registrations (LMC Automotive via Reuters; Moneyball; EV Sales Blog):