We always pay careful attention to manufacturers’ videos. They often hide nice Easter Eggs about new products and that was the impression we had when we saw clay artists finishing a vehicle in the video above. Sadly, this was only the NZT, an off-highway vehicle – or OHV – Nikola Motor Company plans to sell starting at $80,000. We did not know it will have a closed-cabin version, but it will.

Since we never spoke a lot about the NZT, the video above became a good opportunity to do so. The all-electric NZT will offer up to 590 hp, 775 lb-ft, and a disappointing range of only 150 mi despite its 150 kWh battery pack. Recharging takes 15 hours in a 240V outlet.

It is 160 in long, 72 in wide, 73 in tall, and has a wheelbase of 125 in. If the video above shows it as a clay model, the one below already presents it moving around.

Inside, the NZT offers HVAC, a 13” water-proof infotainment system, and a 7” digital instrument panel. The doors have power windows. Needless to say, the $80,000 version is the cheapest one. Power windows and HVAC come at an extra cost.

Gallery: Nikola Motor Video Shows Small Closed-Cabin Vehicle: That's The NZT

Being electric, the NZT has a water wading maximum depth of 1.30 m (51.2 in). All four wheels have motors to make it have maximum traction in any sort of terrain.

If Nikola decided to create a closed-cabin version of the NZT, we wonder why didn’t it decide to make it road-legal as well. It would be quite unique on the roads. It could even try to justify such a hefty price tag.