Let's take a look at how Giga Berlin is developing.

According to the latest drone videos from the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) site in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany, construction work progresses quickly.

The first big tower crane emerged, accompanied by a smaller one (on June 11) and multiple crane vehicles.

As one would expect from German companies, everything is done step after step in an orderly manner. Within a week, we should see completed the first set of foundations, made from reinforced concrete rectangles.

Torque News reports that Tesla has submitted the new approval documents for the factory to the the State Office for the Environment, including a new design plan, declared reduced water consumption and pile foundations planned for part of the factory.

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:

  • located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
  • to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
  • will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
  • expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
  • expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
  • expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)