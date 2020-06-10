Hide press release Show press release

Volvo Buses to deliver 49 high-capacity electric buses to Jönköping

Earlier this year, Vy Buss AB ordered 49 high-capacity Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated buses. The new buses, which are scheduled to enter operation in Jönköping, in summer 2021, are part of the city’s next-generation investment in public transport.

Jönköping in Sweden is growing and developing its public transport system to meet the future. As part of this programme, several bus routes in the city area will be electrified next year. Operations will be handled by Vy Buss AB, which has placed an order for 49 high-capacity electric buses from Volvo Buses for delivery in summer 2021.

“Through its engagement to make public transport more appealing, more efficient and more accessible by means of well-designed, quiet and emission-free high-capacity buses, Jönköping is demonstrating how the city’s public transport system can become more sustainable. This will be even more important as a means of keeping and attracting new passengers following the Covid-19 pandemic. Electromobility also opens up new opportunities for urban planning going forward. We’re of course immensely proud to be part of this process and to support this development in Jönköping and other cities,” says Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses.

“We are delighted to be working together with Volvo Buses on this joint programme to electrify urban transport in Jönköping as part of our new agreement with Jönköpings Länstrafik (JLT). These new vehicles more than meet the demands of both JLT and Vy. It is also great that we are continuing our long partnership with Volvo and it’ll be both exciting and enjoyable to start up a new, even more environmentally sustainable urban transport system in Jönköping with the aim of further increasing customer satisfaction,” comments Andreas Ehrenborg, Technical Director of Vy Buss AB.

The 49 electric buses are of the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated model and they can carry up to 120 passengers. With increased departure frequency the new buses will be part of a system designed to enhance passenger capacity and make the entire travel experience easier for passengers. The high-capacity buses are designed to combine swift and efficient passenger flow with enhanced comfort and convenience.

They are also prepared for deployment of automatic speed regulation within specified geographic areas, so called Zone Management. This is an important feature for buses operating close to schools, hospitals and other facilities where many unprotected road users move around.

Volvo Buses and Vy Buss have undertaken route analyses and calculation that form the foundation for optimisation of the buses’ battery capacity.

“We have offered a system solution where our far-ranging competence in electromobility was one of several factors that clinched the order from Vy Buss. Excellent experience from previous joint projects and proximity to our dealership in Jönköping also played a major role,” explains Martin Spjern, Sales Director Electric Buses at Volvo Buses.

Gothenburg, June 9, 2020