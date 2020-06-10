Because the overall volume significantly decreased, stable plug-in car sales translated into higher share.

Hyundai's global car sales decreased in May by over 28% year-over-year to 111,493, but the plug-in electric car segment managed to match the level from 2019.

According to the manufacturer's data, some 6,690 plug-ins were sold last month (up 0.1% year-over-year), which allowed it to achieve a record share in overall volume: 6.0%.

After the first five months of 2020, Hyundai sold almost 30,700 plug-in electric cars, slightly more than in 2019.

See also

hyundai kia new heat pump technology Hyundai And Kia Present New Heat Pump Technology For Their EVs
video hyundai kona electric vs kia seltos gas Hyundai Kona EV Vs Kia Seltos Drag Race: Gas Vs Electric Challenge
new hyundai santa fe phev coming Here's The New Hyundai Santa Fe: PHEV Version Coming
hyundai 45 ev new spy photos UPDATE: Hyundai 45 Electric Crossover Sheds Some Camo In New Spy Photos

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – May 2020

external_image

Sales by powertrain type:

  • BEVs: 6,028 (up 9.6%)
  • PHEVs: 662 (down 33.9%)
  • Total plug-ins: 6,690 (up 0.1%)
  • FCVs: 342 (down 33.3%)
external_image

Model results:

Hyundai's lineup consists basically of three plug-ins at the moment - two BEVs and one PHEV. The most important one is the Kona Electric, which from March has been produced also in Europe.

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 342 sales (2,744 YTD), mostly in South Korea.

external_image