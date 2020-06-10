Hyundai's global car sales decreased in May by over 28% year-over-year to 111,493, but the plug-in electric car segment managed to match the level from 2019.

According to the manufacturer's data, some 6,690 plug-ins were sold last month (up 0.1% year-over-year), which allowed it to achieve a record share in overall volume: 6.0%.

After the first five months of 2020, Hyundai sold almost 30,700 plug-in electric cars, slightly more than in 2019.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – May 2020

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 6,028 (up 9.6%)

6,028 (up 9.6%) PHEVs: 662 (down 33.9%)

662 (down 33.9%) Total plug-ins: 6,690 (up 0.1%)

6,690 (up 0.1%) FCVs: 342 (down 33.3%)

Model results:

Hyundai's lineup consists basically of three plug-ins at the moment - two BEVs and one PHEV. The most important one is the Kona Electric, which from March has been produced also in Europe.

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 342 sales (2,744 YTD), mostly in South Korea.