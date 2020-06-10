Because the overall volume significantly decreased, stable plug-in car sales translated into higher share.
Hyundai's global car sales decreased in May by over 28% year-over-year to 111,493, but the plug-in electric car segment managed to match the level from 2019.
According to the manufacturer's data, some 6,690 plug-ins were sold last month (up 0.1% year-over-year), which allowed it to achieve a record share in overall volume: 6.0%.
After the first five months of 2020, Hyundai sold almost 30,700 plug-in electric cars, slightly more than in 2019.
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – May 2020
Sales by powertrain type:
- BEVs: 6,028 (up 9.6%)
- PHEVs: 662 (down 33.9%)
- Total plug-ins: 6,690 (up 0.1%)
- FCVs: 342 (down 33.3%)
Model results:
Hyundai's lineup consists basically of three plug-ins at the moment - two BEVs and one PHEV. The most important one is the Kona Electric, which from March has been produced also in Europe.
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 4,852 and 20,258 YTD
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 1,176 and 7,018 YTD
- Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – 662 and 3,411 YTD
- Total: 6,690 and 30,687 YTD
The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 342 sales (2,744 YTD), mostly in South Korea.