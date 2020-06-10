Passenger plug-in electric car sales in the Czech Republic are booming this year as the native brand Škoda progresses with electrification of its lineup.

According to EV Sales Blog, the number of new registrations increased in May by 69% year-over-year to 179 (What coronavirus? one would ask) and 1.3% market share.

The result after the first five months is even better - 1,790 (a fourfold increase year-over-year) and 2.4% market share.

Plug-in electric car sales in Czech Republic - May 2020

One might think that as a small country, Czechia is condemned to rely on foreign EVs, but as it turns out, the top two models (CITIGOe iV and Superb iV) are from native brand Škoda (part of the Volkswagen Group), while the fifth-best year-to-date Hyundai Kona Electric is locally produced.

Škoda CITIGOe iV Škoda Superb iV

In total, Škoda holds over 52% market share in the country with 939 registrations out of total 1,790.

The third best model is the Tesla Model 3 and, in general, as we can see in the table, most of the top-selling models are all-electric ones: