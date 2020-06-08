If you want the same platform, powertrain and battery pack that you get in the Peugeot e-2008, but you want your crossover with extra premium flavoring, then parent company PSA has just the thing. It’s called the DS3 Crossback e-tense and while it may be similar to the Peugeot e-2008 underneath, it actually offers quite a different experience.

However, none of that matters if it can’t perform out on the road, both in terms of driver enjoyment and the all-important real world range. Bjørn Nyland tried one out and the first thing he did with his DS3 Crossback e-tense DS Performance line tester was to take it on a range test.

He proceeded by charging it up as much as he could, which in this case meant 97 percent. That translated into a projected range of 230 km (143 miles), which is quite a bit off the claimed WLTP range of around 320 km (200 miles) on a single charge.

The range may have been negatively affected by the larger 18-inch rims fitted to this particular tester. Bjorn discovers that even though the DS3 Crossback e-tense is slightly heavier, as well as bigger and taller than the Peugeot e-208 hatchback, it turns out it uses electricity at pretty much the same rate.