The Tesla Model 3 owner (The Tech of Tech) drove 45.9 miles – about an hour and 10 minutes – on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Autopilot, completely unassisted. The Tesla is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive 2018 Model 3 running HW3 2020.16.2.1.

If you're not familiar with the Blue Ridge Parkway, it's a beautiful place to drive. However, it winds around mountains, has plenty of guardrails, and can be quite foggy. It's the perfect place to see if Tesla Autopilot is working well. No matter where you're driving, when Autopilot is activated, it's important to always remain aware and ready to take control immediately.

The trip starts at Thunder Hill Overlook (just east of Blowing Rock) and continues all the way to Bearwallow Gap south of Little Switzerland. He says since it was foggy he had to choose a speed that would allow Autopilot to stay engaged. Autopilot will not just slow down if the visibility is bad, it will shut itself off. Choosing the slower, safer speed assured that Autopilot remained engaged for the whole trip.

