The China Automotive Engineering Research Institute (C-IASI) recently crash tested the Made-in-China Tesla Model 3.

The Chinese media already shared photos and videos, which we found via Ray4Tesla and Torque News, while the official results are expected no earlier than on June 16.

As we can see, actually, at least few MIC Model 3 were tested, including frontal collision (25% offset) and side collision.

We do not expect anything less than a maximum overall safety score for Tesla, as the Model 3 was already doing great globally in various tests:

The Chinese Model 3 is slightly different than the U.S. version we guess. At least many suppliers are new. We look forward to see whether it influenced the results or not.

As the MIC Model 3 is the top-selling BEV, and in general the best-selling plug-in model, the 5-star is a must.