You'll smile, you'll laugh, you'll gaze, you'll cringe, you'll cry. Well, perhaps not all of those things. However, it's honestly hard to choose what we like most about this video. The Tesla Model Y testing on Autopilot, the silly shenanigans, or the awesome drone footage?

This latest video from Brian Jenkins (i1Tesla) can be added to the list of unique content created with Kyle Conner. To say that our video guy has been busy lately would be an understatement. In fact, he's been filming for his three channels, along with partnering up for a few others.

We've seen and shared plenty of Tesla Autopilot testing, but not much Autopilot track testing. Not only can you learn a lot, but you can also have a blast doing it. You don't have to worry about being super careful, you can put the car through the paces, test its limits, and get really acquainted.

Conner packs the car full of EV fans and hits the track. While some of the driving is on Autopilot, other times he takes control of the Tesla to up the ante. Be sure to watch the whole video, or move forward to about the 8-minute mark to watch some really cool drone footage.

Video Description via i1Tesla on YouTube:

AutoPilot on the Race Track - Fun with Model Y

Tesla Model Y on the race track on Autopilot and a FPV Drone. Too much fun

