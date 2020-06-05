London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) soon will resume production. The phased re-opening of the assembly facility in Ansty, Coventry, UK will start on June 8th, 2020.

The company ensures that over 100 new processes have been implemented to protect the staff, including "controlled entrance and exit procedures with thermal imaging, one-way systems, staggered break times and structured revised seating plans", as well as Perspex separators and a big hit this season - face masks.

The first task is to restart the production of the plug-in LEVC TX taxis and shuttles. Interestingly, the company said that demand for TX increased. Maybe because people will avoid public transport?

"With lockdown easing throughout Europe, LEVC is seeing increased demand for its zero-emissions capable TX. It’s iconic standard features such as a purpose-built protection screen to keep both passengers and driver socially distanced, contactless payment, a two-way intercom and easy clean surfaces offer a safe and comfortable travel solution.

So far, LEVC sold more than 4,000 plug-in taxis. The next model to be produced is the LEVC VN5 plug-in van with 5 m3 load space and more than 800 kg of payload.

The expected all-electric WLTP range will be 102 km (63 miles), before the van switches to series-hybrid mode.

Currently, the VN5 is in a prototype stage. Initially, the start of production was scheduled for Q4 2020, but we are not sure whether it's still possible.