IONITY fast-charging network announced that Caverion will become an international service partner, responsible for the service and maintenance of transformers at the stations in five countries: Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Caverion was already partnering with IONITY in Norway, so this is another chapter of the partnership. Caverion is also engaged in installations of new IONITY stations in Norway and Sweden.

"Maintaining high power charging stations requires extensive technical expertise and certified experience. Operations are centrally managed by Caverion and carried out by local experts in each country."

The number of IONITY stations in Europe reached 234, while the total number of chargers is approaching 1,000.

We are not sure whether the goal of 400 sites by the end of 2020 is still possible due to the coronavirus slowdown, especially since currently only about 50 more sites are under construction.

IONITY fast-charging network - June 03, 2020