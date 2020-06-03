IONITY is looking for reliable, professional and fast partners who can keep the network up and running.
IONITY fast-charging network announced that Caverion will become an international service partner, responsible for the service and maintenance of transformers at the stations in five countries: Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
Caverion was already partnering with IONITY in Norway, so this is another chapter of the partnership. Caverion is also engaged in installations of new IONITY stations in Norway and Sweden.
"Maintaining high power charging stations requires extensive technical expertise and certified experience. Operations are centrally managed by Caverion and carried out by local experts in each country."
The number of IONITY stations in Europe reached 234, while the total number of chargers is approaching 1,000.
We are not sure whether the goal of 400 sites by the end of 2020 is still possible due to the coronavirus slowdown, especially since currently only about 50 more sites are under construction.
Gallery: IONITY fast charging network
IONITY fast-charging network - June 03, 2020
- 234 stations installed with more than 950 DC chargers
- 50 stations under construction
- 400 stations (2,400 DC fast chargers, on average six per station) planned in 24 countries, by the end of 2020
- up to 350 kW at up to around 800 V
- CCS Combo 2 connector only
- Charger suppliers: Tritium, ABB, Porsche Engineering (only a few stations)
- IONITY is a joint venture of BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes Benz AG and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche (later joined by Hyundai Motor Group)
- New pricing (from January 31, 2020): €0.79 per kWh (Customers without contracts)
- Initial Pricing: "Whether it's in Euro, Swiss Francs, or British Pounds, each and every EV charge will be priced at a transparent set-rate of €8, or £8, or 8CHF per session. In Scandinavia the session fee will be 80 NOK / SEK / DKK."