Whether or not you like the design of the Tesla Cybertruck, you can still argue that it's a head-turner, and thus quite inspiring. While we have no personal experience with projects like this or any of the other Tesla projects or electric pickup truck projects we've shared, it may be true that the angular design is more straightforward to replicate than a super curvy car sports car. Who knows, though, it could require more work to make the straight lines and surfaces to exacting specifications.

At any rate, it's always neat to see what people do with their spare time, either as a hobby or as part of their life's work. It seems that due to the stay-at-home orders caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we're seeing a whole lot more of these creative projects pop up. Do you have an EV-related project you'd like to share with the world?

Let us know what you think of this interesting project. Have you seen other unique Cybertruck-inspired projects online that we've missed? If so, scroll down and leave us the information in our comment section below.

Video Description via Wood Carving Art on YouTube:

Wood Carving | Tesla Cybertruck Electric Truck 2020 Version | Woodworking Art

The Tesla Cybertruck is an all-electric battery-powered light commercial vehicle in development by Tesla, Inc. Three models have been announced, with range estimates of 250–500 miles (400–800 km) and an estimated 0–60 mph time of 2.9–6.5 seconds, depending on the model.