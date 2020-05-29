The Rooftop Marengo Charging Lot has now 44 fast-charging stalls - 20 CHAdeMO/CCS Combo and 24 Tesla Superchargers.
The City of Pasadena — in partnership with Tesla — has launched the U.S. largest public electric vehicle fast charging plaza: the Marengo Charging Plaza (at 155 East Green St.).
44 fast charging stalls were installed at the rooftop of the Marengo Charging Lot, which includes:
- 24 Tesla Superchargers (urban version)
- 20 Tritium RT50/50kW DC Fast Chargers (with CHAdeMO and CCS Combo 1 plugs)
The Tritium chargers are owned and managed by the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP), the city's utility, while Tesla's proprietary infrastructure belongs to Tesla. The design and the installation were assisted by Stantec and Greenlots.
Initially, the Tritium chargers were free to use (although you need to pay to park in the garage) and before the official launch, over 7,000 charging sessions were registered.
"The support of public-private partnerships was an effective way to advance EV infrastructure and provide the technology needed to benefit the community. With the help of grants from the California Energy Commission (CEC) and South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), and revenues from the Low Carbon Fuel Standard program, the City was able to construct the entire project without the use of rate payer dollars.
To promote the plaza's grand opening, there is currently no fee to charge on the City’s 20 fast chargers, and to support restaurant takeout service during COVID-19 recovery, the plaza is temporarily offering a 20-minute grace period.
Gallery: Marengo Charging Plaza in Pasadena
The charging infrastructure is not the only support for the EVs in Pasadena, as the PowerUp Pasadena campaign, launched in 2018, offers also generous rebates to purchase/lease new or used EVs. Residents can get:
- up to $750 in rebates for new or used, purchase or leased EVs
- up to $600 in rebates for the installation of EV charging infrastructure
Pasadena Installs Nation's Largest Public EV Fast-Charging Station
With a total of 44 chargers—24 Superchargers installed by Tesla and 20 fast chargers installed by the City of Pasadena—the Marengo Charging Plaza is the largest public electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging plaza in the nation. Since the City launched the PowerUp Pasadena campaign in 2018, Pasadena has offered some of the most generous rebates to purchase/lease new or used EVs throughout the state. Pasadena Water and Power (PWP), the city's utility, has more than doubled the installation of public EV charging infrastructure within Pasadena in the past year and half, and received the distinction of having the highest percentage of EV drivers among all southern California electric utilities. The fast chargers make it possible for EV drivers to charge up and add up to 100 miles in less than 30 minutes. Within its first months of operation the Plaza captured more than 7,000 charging sessions per month.
“Making chargers publicly available is exactly what EV drivers need and will ultimately help advance EV adoption,” said Jason Fudenberg, President of the Tesla Owner’s Club of Los Angeles. “Being able to stop for a quick charge and grab a bite nearby makes road trips simple, and the cost to charge is a fraction of what I used to pay for gasoline.”
The City is focused on placing EV chargers at central locations throughout the city’s 23-square-mile boundaries that will help drivers support their daily commute and extend their electric range to reach further destinations. “The installation of these 44 fast chargers was key to giving EV drivers the confidence they needed to see that, regardless of the make and model of their EV, they now have a location they could easily access and receive a fast charge-up in minutes,” said Steve Mermell, Pasadena city manager.
Tritium Helps City of Pasadena, California Unveil the Largest Public DC Fast-Charging location in the U.S.
The Rooftop Marengo Charging Lot is now home to 44 fast-charging stations
"We believe that Fast-Charging facilities like the Marengo Charging Plaza provide Pasadena residents and commuters with the confidence they need to drive electric," says PWP Assistant General Manager, Marvin Moon. "We appreciate Tritium's staff for the support they have given PWP both during and after construction to help ensure a great customer experience."
In the short time before this official announcement, the chargers already logged more than 7,000 unique charging sessions combined. Until May 31, 2020, the City's fast-chargers are free of charge for EV drivers who pay to park in the garage. After that time, customers of the garage can pay for the service using a credit card, Greenlots EV Charging Network, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a Tap and Go Credit Card. To complete an 80 percent charge with the Tritium 50kW charger, it takes EV owners an average of 30 minutes.
"True energy freedom can only be realized when you no longer have to plan for a complete battery fill-up. Tritium is driving this, but considering all the stakeholders involved in this groundbreaking project, it's the City of Pasadena that's the real leader for making this possible in 2020," said Mike Calise, Tritium's President of the Americas. "DC applications are expanding well beyond corridor or city-to-city connections. This location serves EV driver needs at a much higher energy level for a typical destination or dwell time stay. Installations like this are changing the way drivers think about dwell charging. It's a super-fast dwell charger available on Main Street America. At the end of the day, it doesn't take until the end of the day to fill up! We're passionate about making 'DC Everywhere' happen."
Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) manages and owns the Tritium stations. The community-owned non-profit utility is on track to have a 50 percent green portfolio by 2030 with hydro, solar, and wind power already a part of its energy mix. Part of PWP's green strategy is to promote the adoption of electric transportation. Every car that transitions from gasoline to electricity results in a 75 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), even counting those from power plants. As the grid gets cleaner, so does our transportation fuel.
The design of the Tritium RT50/50kW fast-chargers installed at the Marengo location fits into compact spaces and existing structures typical of Level 2 A.C. chargers. They operate over a wide range of environmental conditions, including temperature, humidity, and corrosive conditions. The chargers have a wide operating temperature range of -31 to +122 degrees Fahrenheit and offer ingress protection of IP65, NEMA 3R. The fast charger is liquid-cooled which controls heat and reduces wear on internal components, providing for a longer system life for the charger and a higher return on investment for owners.
The fast-charging location is a part of PWP's award-winning Power UP Pasadena initiative. The campaign highlights PWP's new EV incentive program, which offers residents up to $750 in rebates for new or used, purchase or leased EVs, and up to $600 in rebates for the installation of EV charging infrastructure. Since the start of the campaign, PWP has received more than double the EV incentive applications. This increased commitment to green living and sustainable communities further propels Pasadena into the future.