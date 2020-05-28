Plug-in electric car sales in Austria stay relatively strong despite the general slowdown in the automotive market.

EV Sales Blog reports 842 new registrations in April, which is 7.5% of the total market. After the first four months of 2020, sales increased 17% year-over-year to 4,459. The average market share is 6.8%.

The plug-in hybrids are growing quicker than all-electric cars and improved its share to one-third of the total plug-ins.

Plug-in electric car sales - in April 2020

The top-selling EV model is the Tesla Model 3 with 227 registrations in April (27% of all plug-ins) and 855 YTD (19% of all plug-ins).

An interesting thing is that in April, the Tesla Model 3 was the seventh best-selling car overall, while volume deliveries in March allowed it to be #1!

The other great selling all-electric car is the Renault ZOE (93 in April and 517 YTD), which has been doing fine in Austria for years.