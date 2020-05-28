The PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) intends to attract more customers to plug-in electric cars through an extended roadside assistance plan for added customer assurance.

The British division of the group just announced that all new plug-ins (passenger and commercial) will be covered by eight years or 100,000 miles (160,900 km) roadside assistance plan, which is a good perk to have. Especially since the battery warranty is the same eight years or 100,000 miles.

The lineup currently includes several passenger plug-in models:

Peugeot e-208

Peugeot 3008 SUV Hybrid

Vauxhall Corsa-e

Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid and Hybrid4

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4

Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid

By 2025, all models will get a plug-in version.

The positive is that if a vehicle is sold within the coverage period, the subsequent owners will be able to take advantage of the roadside assistance too.

PSA's roadside assistance plan includes home and roadside repairs, as well as roadside recovery:

" If vehicles cannot be repaired on the road or at home, it will be transported the nearest authorised repairer, while onward travel (for up to seven passengers) to their final destination in the UK will be provided under the plan. It also covers running out of fuel or charge, where electric vehicle owners will either be given a short charge at the roadside, or will be recovered to the nearest suitable chargepoint."

Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid

Richard Dyson, Groupe PSA Parts & Service Director UK, said: