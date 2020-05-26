Hyundai has teased today the first image of its new Santa Fe SUV flagship, which will be based on the all-new third-generation Hyundai vehicle platform (as the first model in Europe). This new platform is promised to offer significant improvements in performance, handling and safety.

The new generation of Santa Fe for the first time ever will be available with electrified powertrains: conventional hybrid and plug-in hybrid (hinted at some two years ago).

Besides the single image, there is not much detail yet, although the South Korean manufacturer promises to reveal the car over the coming weeks and start sales in Europe in September 2020 (we are not sure whether the PHEV will be available right from the start though).

Hyundai said that the new Santa Fe "will feature a dignified and charismatic exterior design, as well as interior design updates providing premium sensibility and comfort".

"The teaser image reveals several new design features, including the combined front grille and daytime running light (DRL), as part of the new Integrated Architecture. The wide grille give the new Santa Fe a bold character, while the geometric pattern on the grille adds a stereoscopic aspect. The new T-shaped DRL complete the rugged character and make the new Santa Fe recognizable even from a distance."

The new plug-in hybrid and hybrid versions are not a surprise at all, as new stiffer emission requirements in the European Union simply require selling more electrified models to stay within allowed limits.

There is no info - as of now - about sales in the North America.