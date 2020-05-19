It's a big car, but in terms of how many banana boxes fit, it is between the Renault ZOE and Hyundai Kona Electric

In a series of tests of Porsche Taycan, Bjorn Nyland did not omit the hilarious banana box test, despite the fact that cargo capacity is not a major factor for Porsche customers.

As it turns out, the Taycan 4S (other versions probably will have the same result), can store five banana boxes in the trunk, an additional single box in the front trunk (frunk) and 10 more in the rear (when seats are folded).

16 boxes in total places the Porsche Taycan on par with much smaller cars, behind the Renault ZOE.

Bjørn Nyland's banana box test results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total)

VW e-Crafter: 156/156

Nissan e-NV200: 50/50

Model X 5 seater: 10+1/28

Model S pre-facelift: 8+2/24

Model X 6 seater: 9+1/23

Audi e-tron: 8/23

Kia e-Soul: 7/23

Kia e-Niro: 8/22

Model S facelift: 8/22

Xpeng G3: 8/21

Nissan Leaf 2018: 7/21

Kia Soul EV: 6/21

MG ZS EV: 8/20

Mercedes-Benz EQC: 7/20

Jaguar I-pace: 6/20

Volkswagen ID.3: 7/19

Hyundai Ioniq: 6/18

Nissan Leaf 2013: 5/18

Tesla Model 3: 6+1/17

Renault ZOE: 6/17

Opel Ampera-e: 5/17

Porsche Taycan: 5+1/16

Hyundai Kona: 5/16

VW e-Golf: 5/16

Mitsubishi i-MiEV: 3/16

VW e-up: 4/14

BMW i3: 4/14

Fiat 500e: 1/8