In a series of tests of Porsche Taycan, Bjorn Nyland did not omit the hilarious banana box test, despite the fact that cargo capacity is not a major factor for Porsche customers.

As it turns out, the Taycan 4S (other versions probably will have the same result), can store five banana boxes in the trunk, an additional single box in the front trunk (frunk) and 10 more in the rear (when seats are folded).

16 boxes in total places the Porsche Taycan on par with much smaller cars, behind the Renault ZOE.

Bjørn Nyland's banana box test results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total)