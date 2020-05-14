While we hate to be the bearer of bad news, we must share with you that Vinny and Ronny are at it again. Since we work hard to keep our Tesla coverage fair and balanced at InsideEVs, we can't hide a gem like this. We'd hate to learn that one of our loyal readers was unaware of the dangers of the Tesla Cybertruck and ended up in a horrible situation.

The Cybertruck is made of stainless steel. It will never rust, it will never dent, and it will create a Cyberthreat to the auto industry. Mr. Tesla is creating a future of deadly robot cars that drive themselves and take everyone's jobs away. How can he get away with this?

With innovation comes resistance. As you probably already know, many people push back against Tesla, just like they do any new tech company or new idea that may change the face of what they know, understand, and are comfortable with.

The Cybertruck is the first Tesla concept to step so far outside the lines that people actually thought it was a joke. At this point, we can only wait and see what the future holds for this otherworldly electric pickup truck.

