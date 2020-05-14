What do you do with a bunch of used lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery cells that are given to you for free so that you can recycle them? Well, if the people giving you the batteries also throw in a working motor and you have experience building electric bikes, you naturally put all of that together to create a two-wheeled vehicle of sorts.

This has got to be one of the coolest DIY land speed record builds, particularly because it’s not some multi-million dollar company behind it. It was thought up and built by Shea Nyquist and his team and he aims to take it to the Bonneville salt flats where he wants it to become the world’s fastest electric motorcycle.

The key component of the project is the custom battery pack, which has a total capacity of 22 kWh and total voltage is around 425 Volts. We’re really looking forward to seeing it in action on the salt flats, but until then we’ll have to make do with the rest of the content on Shea’s YouTube channel - he has lots of videos on custom electric bikes, including several on his own extreme range EV mini bike.