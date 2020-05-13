The automotive market in China is recovering. In April, the overall vehicle sales increased by 4.4% year-over-year to 2.07 million, including 1.54 million passenger cars (down 2.6%).

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) reports that some 63,000 plug-in electric cars were sold last month, which is not bad (although still 30.4% down year-over-year). Plug-ins have some 4.1% share of the passenger car market.

New Energy Vehicle sales in China - April 2020

The New Energy Vehicle (NEV) production and sales numbers for passenger cars and commercial vehicles like trucks/buses are as follows:

Total NEVs: production of 80,000 (down 22.1%) and sales of 72,000 (down 26.5%)

production of 80,000 (down 22.1%) and sales of 72,000 (down 26.5%) BEVs: production of 58,000 and sales of 51,000

production of 58,000 and sales of 51,000 PHEVs: production of 22,600 and sales of 20,400

* some data on the chart are estimated

In other words, the situation is improving quickly compared to March, and China is again the top plug-in electric car market globally it seems (as Europe is immersed in the lockdown).