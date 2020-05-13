Some 63,000 plug-in electric cars were sold in April, which is 4.1% of the total car sales.
The automotive market in China is recovering. In April, the overall vehicle sales increased by 4.4% year-over-year to 2.07 million, including 1.54 million passenger cars (down 2.6%).
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) reports that some 63,000 plug-in electric cars were sold last month, which is not bad (although still 30.4% down year-over-year). Plug-ins have some 4.1% share of the passenger car market.
New Energy Vehicle sales in China - April 2020
The New Energy Vehicle (NEV) production and sales numbers for passenger cars and commercial vehicles like trucks/buses are as follows:
- Total NEVs: production of 80,000 (down 22.1%) and sales of 72,000 (down 26.5%)
- BEVs: production of 58,000 and sales of 51,000
- PHEVs: production of 22,600 and sales of 20,400
* some data on the chart are estimated
In other words, the situation is improving quickly compared to March, and China is again the top plug-in electric car market globally it seems (as Europe is immersed in the lockdown).