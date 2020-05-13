Plug-in share out of overall volume actually hit a new record and the hydrogen fuel cell model is "booming."

April 2020 brought a significant 26.7% decrease (year-over-year) of Hyundai car sales globally, but against all odds, the plug-in segment basically maintained its volume.

The South Korean manufacturer sold 6,646 plug-ins (down 2.4%), which is 5.7% of the total sales (a new record).

Nearly 24,000 sales during the first four months of 2020 is also 1% above the same period of 2019.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – April 2020

external_image

Sales by powertrain type:

  • BEVs: 5,970 (up 7.0%)
  • PHEVs: 676 (down 45%)
  • Total plug-ins: 6,646 (down 2.4%)
  • FCVs: 917 (up 99%) and new record
external_image

Model results:

Hyundai's lineup consists basically of three plug-ins at the moment - two BEVs and one PHEV. The most important one is the Kona Electric, which from March has been produced also in Europe.

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted a new record of 917 sales, including 795 in South Korea.

external_image