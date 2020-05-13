Plug-in share out of overall volume actually hit a new record and the hydrogen fuel cell model is "booming."
April 2020 brought a significant 26.7% decrease (year-over-year) of Hyundai car sales globally, but against all odds, the plug-in segment basically maintained its volume.
The South Korean manufacturer sold 6,646 plug-ins (down 2.4%), which is 5.7% of the total sales (a new record).
Nearly 24,000 sales during the first four months of 2020 is also 1% above the same period of 2019.
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – April 2020
Sales by powertrain type:
- BEVs: 5,970 (up 7.0%)
- PHEVs: 676 (down 45%)
- Total plug-ins: 6,646 (down 2.4%)
- FCVs: 917 (up 99%) and new record
Model results:
Hyundai's lineup consists basically of three plug-ins at the moment - two BEVs and one PHEV. The most important one is the Kona Electric, which from March has been produced also in Europe.
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 4,718 (1,232 in South Korea) and 15,406 YTD
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 1,252 and 5,842 YTD
- Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – 676 and 2,749 YTD
- Total: 6,646
The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted a new record of 917 sales, including 795 in South Korea.