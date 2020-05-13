April 2020 brought a significant 26.7% decrease (year-over-year) of Hyundai car sales globally, but against all odds, the plug-in segment basically maintained its volume.

The South Korean manufacturer sold 6,646 plug-ins (down 2.4%), which is 5.7% of the total sales (a new record).

Nearly 24,000 sales during the first four months of 2020 is also 1% above the same period of 2019.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – April 2020

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 5,970 (up 7.0%)

5,970 (up 7.0%) PHEVs: 676 (down 45%)

676 (down 45%) Total plug-ins: 6,646 (down 2.4%)

6,646 (down 2.4%) FCVs: 917 (up 99%) and new record

Model results:

Hyundai's lineup consists basically of three plug-ins at the moment - two BEVs and one PHEV. The most important one is the Kona Electric, which from March has been produced also in Europe.

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted a new record of 917 sales, including 795 in South Korea.