Lucid Motors shared today a rare view of Lucid Air beta prototypes parked up at its headquarters in Northern California.

The company already has built over 40 beta units, which normally would be circling around and clocking thousands of miles, but due to the state’s stay-at-home orders, they need to sit in the garage.

The fleet is still expanding and "dozens more" Lucid Air beta will be built for various purposes in the comprehensive testing program before the series production begins (at a new plant, under construction in Arizona).

"Normally, these vehicles would be racking up long-distance miles on the highway or circling a test track as we refine and validate the Lucid Air’s advanced engineering and game-changing performance. Beta prototypes have, for instance, endured the frozen northern reaches of Minnesota for winter testing and shuttled between San Francisco and Los Angeles on a single charge — all in preparation for production at North America’s first purpose-built EV factory in Casa Grande, AZ."

As a bonus, let's check out the Lucid Motors plant under construction in Casa Grande, Arizona:

The latest drone video is from April 29, 2020: