Tesla did not start construction at the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) site in Grünheide, near Berlin in Germany yet, but the latest videos from 7-9 May reveals some progress.

The company decided to build internal roads between the anticipated buildings so we can see the shape of the upcoming plant. Hopefully, the heavy equipment will not damage the surface once the foundation works begin.

Hopefully, Tesla will be able to start construction of the Giga Berlin soon, as local production of the Model Y might be the key to strengthening its position in Europe.

The first video shows the site as of May 9, while the following one is from May 8 and presents to us how the work was actually done.

Another look from May 7:

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: