ABB recently received an order for ten 450 kW pantograph DC fast chargers for electric buses for the city of Jönköping, in southern Sweden.

The city intends to electrify its bus fleet after a successful pilot project with the first electric bus line (#17).

The next step is to add 10 chargers in the first half of 2021 for a total of 45 electric buses that will be used on lines 1 to 4. That's quite a significant project for a city with a population of under 100,000.

"The new electric lines mean that around 45 electric buses, with Vy Bus as the bus operator, will transport Jönköping’s residents and visitors. The result is a reduction in emissions of about 1,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year and a quieter and calmer urban environment."

To keep the fleet driving as much as possible, the buses will be charging at high power on the route, most likely on the ends of each route, using pantograph down chargers (OppCharge standard with automatic roof connection).

At 450 kW, the theoretical charging rate is:

1 minute: 7.5 kWh

5 minutes: 37.5 kWh

10 minutes: 75 kWh

A 5-7 minute stop seems enough to be able to complete the route again and then recharge again (especially if the buses are fully charged at the beginning of each day). Short breaks are by the way needed for the driver to rest anyway.

A positive outcome of a system like that is a possibility to use a smaller battery pack and carry more passengers as the range does not have to match the entire distance of a shift.