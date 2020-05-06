Sales results were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but China and the plug-in segment are positive.
Volvo Cars noted a significant 43.8% decline of global sales (to 31,760) in April, but there are a few bits of very positive news too.
First of all, in China sales actually increased by 20.8% year-over-year, which gives us hope that once the lockdown will end in other markets, we will see a similar rebound.
The second important thing is that the Volvo Recharge plug-ins are selling better and better. During the first four months fo 2020, Volvo doubled the share of Recharge in its total volume to 14% (from 7% a year ago). That's about 22,911 (up 50% year-over-year).
"The share of Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable Volvo models doubled in the first four months, from 7 per cent to 14 per cent, compared with the same period last year. Recharge is the overarching brandname for all chargeable Volvo models with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain."
April was maybe not as good as previous months - only 11% share and over 3,500 Recharge cars, but it's still a few percent better than in April 2019, according to our estimations.
A detailed break-up of regional sales is given below:
April
January-April
2019
2020
Change
2019
2020
Change
Europe
27,963
9,283
-66.8%
114,483
79,793
-30.3%
China
12,192
14,724
20.8%
42,078
35,504
-15.6%
US
8,367
3,866
-53.8%
30,425
23,351
-23.3%
Other
8,013
3,887
-51.5%
30,869
25,001
-19.0%
Total
56,535
31,760
-43.8%
217,855
163,649
-24.9%