Volvo Cars noted a significant 43.8% decline of global sales (to 31,760) in April, but there are a few bits of very positive news too.

First of all, in China sales actually increased by 20.8% year-over-year, which gives us hope that once the lockdown will end in other markets, we will see a similar rebound.

The second important thing is that the Volvo Recharge plug-ins are selling better and better. During the first four months fo 2020, Volvo doubled the share of Recharge in its total volume to 14% (from 7% a year ago). That's about 22,911 (up 50% year-over-year).

"The share of Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable Volvo models doubled in the first four months, from 7 per cent to 14 per cent, compared with the same period last year. Recharge is the overarching brandname for all chargeable Volvo models with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain."

April was maybe not as good as previous months - only 11% share and over 3,500 Recharge cars, but it's still a few percent better than in April 2019, according to our estimations.