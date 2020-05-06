Sales results were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but China and the plug-in segment are positive.

Volvo Cars noted a significant 43.8% decline of global sales (to 31,760) in April, but there are a  few bits of very positive news too.

First of all, in China sales actually increased by 20.8% year-over-year, which gives us hope that once the lockdown will end in other markets, we will see a similar rebound.

The second important thing is that the Volvo Recharge plug-ins are selling better and better. During the first four months fo 2020, Volvo doubled the share of Recharge in its total volume to 14% (from 7% a year ago). That's about 22,911 (up 50% year-over-year).

"The share of Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable Volvo models doubled in the first four months, from 7 per cent to 14 per cent, compared with the same period last year. Recharge is the overarching brandname for all chargeable Volvo models with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain."

April was maybe not as good as previous months - only 11% share and over 3,500 Recharge cars, but it's still a few percent better than in April 2019, according to our estimations.

A detailed break-up of regional sales is given below:

 

 

April

    

January-April

    
 

2019

2020

Change

2019

2020

Change

Europe

27,963

9,283

-66.8%

114,483

79,793

-30.3%

China

12,192

14,724

20.8%

42,078

35,504

-15.6%

US

8,367

3,866

-53.8%

30,425

23,351

-23.3%

Other

8,013

3,887

-51.5%

30,869

25,001

-19.0%

Total

56,535

31,760

-43.8%

217,855

163,649

-24.9%

 