Webasto boasted that it is supplying AC charging stations for the Scania plug-in hybrid trucks introduced in Europe.

The first model, shown in 2018, is equipped with just an 18.4 kWh battery (limited to 7.4 kWh for longevity) so the all-electric range is fairly low - 10 km (6 miles). Scania thinks that it might be enough for regenerative braking and driving at low speeds/idling.

Having a three-phase 22 kW AC Type 2 charging station allows you to recharge the battery to full in about 20 minutes at a depot or when loading/unloading.

"Drivers of plug-in hybrid trucks primarily need the energy stored in the battery for moving off and driving at low speeds, for instance in stop-and-go traffic. Plug-in hybrid trucks from Scania employ regenerative braking to recover kinetic energy, which is then used to charge the battery, but the amount of energy is frequently insufficient. To ensure the vehicle's battery is fully charged before it commences service the most appropriate solution is to use a professional charging station. The battery can be fully charged within just 20 minutes using a Webasto 22 kW charging station. The vehicle can also receive additional charges, for instance when the truck is parked for loading and unloading or during breaks."

Time will tell whether such an entry-level electrification approach will make sense or if fleets will rather opt for battery-electric versions.