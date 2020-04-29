The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) recently released a very interesting data about the registrations of new light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in 2019 by fuel type.

In Europe, the LCV category includes vehicles with gross weight of up to 3.5 tonnes (including light buses and coaches).

Data are for the European Union plus EFTA (a few countries were not included).

The overall market is 2,180,528 and last year it expanded by over 2% year-over-year.

The plug-in electric LCVs noted 28,704 new registrations (up 21.1% from 23,314), which is 1.3% of the overall market. Not much, but growing and already appeared on the radar. Conventional hybrids are just 0.2% of the market.

We strongly believe that with multiple new models introduced/announced in 2019, the plug-in segment will expand quickly.

New van registrations by fuel type: in the EU+EFTA

Here are detailed numbers for most of the countries: