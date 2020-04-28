Fortum announced this week that it is selling a majority share of its public charging network Fortum Recharge AS, to Infracapital, the infrastructure equity investment arm of M&G Plc.

The network with close to 1,300 of its own charging points and an additional 1,400 under operation in Norway, Finland, and Sweden, was evaluated at €140 million ($152 million).

After the transaction (expected to close in the second quarter of 2020), Fortum will still hold a 37% share in Recharge. We assume that the rest - 63% - falls on Infracapital.

It's interesting that the Nordic utilities like Fortum and previously Vattenfall in the UK are selling part of its charging infrastructure.

At least according to the press release, Fortum Recharge will now "speed up charging infrastructure development and growth".