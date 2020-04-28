Toyota celebrates a symbolic milestone of 15 million hybrid cars (Toyota and Lexus) sold globally since 1997, when the original Prius cme out.

Such a high volume was achieved through a gradual expansion of the hybrid lineup to 44 models globally, while the hybrid system evolved to now its 4th generation.

In Europe, Toyota sold more than 2.8 million hybrids (19 models total). In 2019, 52% of Toyota/Lexus sales were hybrids (63% in Western Europe).

Because of the high ratio of hybrids, the Japanese company is able to easily meet the emissions regulations in the EU for 2020 and 2021 (95g of CO 2 per km)... and basically remain reluctant to battery-electric cars longer than others.

Toyota announced that hybrids will remain a core part of the powertrain mix, but plug-in hybrid and zero-emission (battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell) expansion is in the works.

By 2025, Toyota/Lexus intends to launch 40 new or updated electrified vehicles (globally), including at least 10 ZEVs.

"While Toyota believes that HEVs are an essential part of the future overall mix of electrified vehicles, two decades of electrification experience also feed into the company’s mutli-powertrain strategy. The company provides and will continue to provide various types of electrified vehicles to reduce emissions based on regulations, market infrastructure and ultimately customer demand. Toyota does not see a one ‘winner takes all’ scenario but a future where the different electrified technologies, including hybrids and plug-ins (PHEV), fuel cell (FCEV) and battery electric (BEV) vehicles, all play a part."

As the Japanese company notes that "Hybrid naturally leads to BEV and FCEV", let's hope those will be compelling EVs, rather than compliance EVs.