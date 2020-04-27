China used to be the market where the most EVs were being sold, but it seems Europe has caught up and surpassed it (at least for now). In fact, you don’t even have to count all of Europe to exceed China’s EV sales for the first three months of 2020 (January through March), just add up the numbers from the five main markets.

Automotive News Europe reports that combined electric vehicle sales from Germany, France, the U.K. and Spain totaled 79,300, and thus surpassed China’s 77,256 sales. This happened because while China went into lockdown, Europeans were still buying cars at a relatively normal rate - all of these European countries had reported exceedingly good EV sales for the start of 2020.

The source article quotes Felix Kuhnert, global automotive leader at PwC, as saying

‘The Chinese government is again introducing incentives for electric vehicles -- both subsidies and tax breaks -- and China also has the production capacity, so we believe that China will again take the lead in registrations later this year. it will be a neck-to-neck race between China and Europe, with the winner determined by political will, improvements in charging infrastructure, and quality and availability of electric vehicles.‘

Now that China is slowly lifting restrictions, while most of Europe is still in lockdown and restrictions will persist for months to come in various forms, the trend will most likely reverse in coming months. And even though car sales in China fell during the lockdown period, Tesla Model 3 sales really picked up in March - around 12,000 locally assembled Model 3 were sold in that month alone.