Over 17% of all-electric cars sold in Europe in the Q1 were Renault.

The coronavirus lockdown interrupted the great expansion of Renault electric car sales this year, which was at an all-time high during the first two months of the year.

The French company reports 5,129 BEV sales globally (down 5% year-over-year) in March and 23,390 during the first quarter (up 65%), including 22,810 in Europe, where Renault is responsible for 17.3% of all BEV car sales.

Because the overall Renault sales went down 25.9% in March to 672,922, the all-electric car share amounted to 5.5% globally and 9.5% in Europe! When limiting just to passenger cars in Europe, the ZOE actually stands for 11.1% of total Renault volume. Impressive, but again, Renault car sales tanked 36.0%.

More about Renault

china renault withdraws ice passenger cars In China, Renault Withdraws ICE Passenger Cars, Focuses On EVs, LCVs
renault zoe dc charging test power Renault ZOE DC Charging Test Reveals Peak Power Of 46 kW

Renault electric car sales – March 2020

external_image

Models

As the European market was significantly impacted by COVID-19 lockdown in mid-March, sales of the most important model - ZOE - barely match the 2019 level. It would be an outstanding month otherwise.

A little negative surprise is that the City K-ZE noted just 35 sales in China last month. As Renault withdraws ICE passenger car segment in China, the K-ZE is currently the only passenger model to stay available.

Renault lineup - from left Twizy, ZOE, Kangoo Z.E., Master Z.E.
from left: Renault Twizy, Renault ZOE, Renault Kangoo Z.E. and Renault Master Z.E.

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 81 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea (180 YTD).