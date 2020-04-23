The first quarter was pretty challenging also for the PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall), as the global sales tanked by 29.2% year-over-year to 627,024.

In Europe (the company's biggest market), sales amounted to 548,631, which is 30% less than a year ago.

Because of the situation with the COVID-19 outbreak, the revenues were down by 15.6% at €15.2 billion.

There is also a positive news, as PSA Group said in its presentation (see here from about 3:00), that was compliant with the new, stricter emission requirements in the European Union - both in Q1 and each month of the quarter individually.

It was possible thanks to 6% of "LEV" (Light Electric Vehicles) sales share (under 33,000 considering European sales volume), which include all-electric and most likely also plug-in hybrid models.