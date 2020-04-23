Plug-in electric car sales seem to progress pretty well, but COVID-19 ruined the rest of the business.

The first quarter was pretty challenging also for the PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall), as the global sales tanked by 29.2% year-over-year to 627,024.

In Europe (the company's biggest market), sales amounted to 548,631, which is 30% less than a year ago.

Because of the situation with the COVID-19 outbreak, the revenues were down by 15.6% at €15.2 billion.

See also

carlos tavares selling evs to green addicts Carlos Tavares: We Are Selling Our EVs To Green Addicts
psa group saft two ev battery gigafactories PSA Group And Saft Announce Two EV Battery Gigafactories
psa ev powertrain assembly line PSA Inaugurates EV Powertrain Assembly Line At Trémery Plant
service plan peugeot e 208 third cheaper Service Plan For Peugeot e-208 Is A Third Cheaper Than Gas 208

There is also a positive news, as PSA Group said in its presentation (see here from about 3:00), that was compliant with the new, stricter emission requirements in the European Union - both in Q1 and each month of the quarter individually.

It was possible thanks to 6% of "LEV" (Light Electric Vehicles) sales share (under 33,000 considering European sales volume), which include all-electric and most likely also plug-in hybrid models.

The bad news is that the company anticipates a significant decrease in the automotive market in 2020:

  • Europe: by 25%
  • China: by 10%
  • Latin America: by 25%
  • Russia: by 20%
Hide press releaseShow press release

Q1 2020 Group revenue at €15.2 billion

Tue, 21/04/2020 - 08:00
  • Groupe PSA Q1 revenue down by 15.6% at €15.2 billion;
  • Automotive division[1] revenue down by 15.7% at €11.9 billion driven by a sharp volume drop partially offset by a strong product mix;
  • Consolidated worldwide sales down 29%;
  • The Group’s priority is to protect its employees with a reinforced sanitary protocol and prepare the future of the company.

Group revenue amounted to €15,179 million in Q1 2020 compared with €17,976 million in Q1 2019.

Automotive division revenue amounted to €11,934 million down by 15.7% compared to Q1 2019. The positive impact of product mix (+5.3%), price (+0.5%) as well as other effects (+3.5%) and sales to partners (+0.1%) partially offset the sharp decrease of volumes and country mix (-24.6%) and the negative impact of exchange rates (-0.5%).

With a total of 627,000 cars sold, Q1 2020 consolidated worldwide sales were down, impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers, stood at 715,000 vehicles at 31 March 2020 and decreased by 1,000 units from 31 March 2019.

Faurecia revenue was down at €3,739 million.

Philippe de Rovira, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe PSA said: “Having secured its liquidity and drastically cut its costs, the group now fully focuses on preparing the rebound in a chaotic economic environment”.

Market outlook: in 2020, the Group now anticipates a decrease of the automotive market by 25% in Europe, 10% in China, 25% in Latin America and 20% in Russia. 

The outlook is currently difficult to assess and will depend on the scale, duration and geographic extent of the Covid-19 crisis, as well as the measures taken by the countries concerned.

Operational outlook:

Groupe PSA has set the target to deliver over 4.5% Automotive adjusted operating margin[2] on average for the period 2019-2021.