If only production would be allowed again, Tesla might jump right into it immediately.
According to the latest news, the automotive industry might soon - at least partially - try to restart manufacturing operations in the U.S.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released on April 17, a third version of guidelines on essential workers, in which it wrote: “Workers critical to the manufacturing, distribution, sales, rental, leasing, repair and maintenance of vehicles and other transportation equipment” are essential.
It's not a federal mandate and the final decision depends on local jurisdiction "who must determine how to balance public health and safety with the need to maintain critical infrastructure in their communities", but it might be the first step to see car manufacturing plants come back online.
The Tesmanian blog reports that the reopening of Tesla Factory in Fremont, California might be imminent (quicker than planned - on May 4). Since the plant can't produce any Model Y/Model 3 without batteries, the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada would have to come back online as well.
We don't know whether that is the case, but at least in Europe, more and more manufacturers have outlined plans of restarting or even already restarted some operations. Other manufacturers, like General Motors or Ford, as well as the entire economy eagerly awaits some positive news, a green light to restart operation - obviously with all the measures required to keep it safe.
As a side note - the EV charging networks are now also included in the essential category, but they were operational anyway.
CISA Releases Version 3.0 of Guidance on Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers During COVID-19
WASHINGTON – Today the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released version 3.0 of the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers guidance to help state and local jurisdictions and the private sector identify and manage their essential workforce while responding to COVID-19. CISA’s original guidance was released on March 19, 2020 and version 2.0 was subsequently released on March 28, 2020.
“CISA continues to work with our partners in the critical infrastructure community to understand what’s needed to keep essential functions and services up and running,” said Christopher Krebs, CISA Director. “Based on feedback we received, we released version 3.0 of the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers Guidance, which provides clarity around a range of positions needed to support the essential functions laid out in earlier versions. As new or evolving challenges emerge, we are looking at what kind of access, personal protective equipment, and other resources workers need to continue performing essential duties in a safe and healthy way.”
“This guidance is not a federal mandate, and final decisions remain with state and local officials, who must determine how to balance public health and safety with the need to maintain critical infrastructure in their communities,” Krebs continued. “As the Nation’s response to COVID-19 continues to evolve, CISA will work with our partners across government and industry to update this list as needed. At this point, at least 33 states and numerous local jurisdictions have used the guidance in some way – so we’re encouraged that a common national approach is emerging and will continue to make refinements in response to our partners’ requirements.”
Version 3.0 of the guidance clarifies and expands critical infrastructure workers in several categories and provides additional information as considerations for both government and business. Several updates were made to the Healthcare/Public Health category, clarifying worker categories related to health care, public and environmental health, emergency medical services, and aligning related job functions. In all worker categories, references to “employees” or “contractors” were changed to “workers.” Other additions include:
- Updated language focused on sustained access and freedom of movement;
- A reference to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance on safety for critical infrastructure workers;
- Language noting the essential role of workers focused on information technology and operational technology;
- Clearer guidance that sick workers should avoid the job site;
- A reference to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Marine Safety Information Bulletin on essential maritime workers;
- Clarified language to include vehicle manufactures; judges and lawyers supporting the judicial system; agricultural jobs; transportation-specific education.
This guidance is intended to support decision makers in communities and jurisdictions across the country during the COVID-19 emergency and it is non-binding.