Not long ago, we showed you a video of a Tesla Model 3 responding to traffic lights. It was the first of its kind. We were fortunate to get access to it through or friend and colleague Kyle Conner (Out of Spec Motoring & InsideEVs US YouTube channels). Not long after that, more news about the features surfaced. Since then, we've been waiting for Tesla to officially release it.

Tesla has started releasing software update 2020.12.5.6 – Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control (Beta) – to members of its early access program. According to Teslarati, the feature will recognize stop signs, as well as all traffic lights, including red, green, yellow, blinking yellow, etc. It will actually stop at all lights for now, even if they're off.

It will be up to the driver to confirm that the car should proceed through the light. This confirmation will be provided via the Autopilot stalk. See the images in the tweet below:

Tesletter also published a tweet showing the feature reacting to a green light, which we've included below:

