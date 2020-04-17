There are no two ways around it - the DS3 Crossback is one of the most radical looking cars, regardless of body style and price point. Buy one and drive it and it will definitely attract a lot of looks, but many won’t know that it’s also available as the E-Tense all-electric model.

This DS3 Crossback EV is almost identical to the gasoline or diesel burning variants, from the outside, although keen eyes will be able to tell it apart. If you want to know how to do that, check out this official video put out by DS’ UK arm that goes into detail about what sets it apart from the regular DS3 Crossback and why it’s a worthy electric crossover buy.

From a technical standpoint, the DS3 Crossback E-Tense is very similar to the Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa E, only it’s a bit taller. It has the same 136 horsepower electric motor and the same 50 kWh battery that bestows it with a WLTP range of up to 320 km (199 miles) on a single charge.