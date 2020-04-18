Hide press release Show press release

Vattenfall and Hyundai boost electric driving together

In a new partnership, Vattenfall and Hyundai make it possible for Dutch customers to purchase a future-proof charging point and charge card from Vattenfall. This is done at the Hyundai dealer, when buying or leasing a KONA Electric or IONIQ Electric.

Hyundai offers future-proof 22 kW (3-phase) charging points through Vattenfall, so that drivers can charge their KONA Electric or IONIQ Electric. The charging point is also suitable for new Hyundai models that will be delivered with even higher charging speeds.

The charging box - a complete all-in-one package - is installed at the customer’s home or at business premises so that both electric driving and charging is carefree. With the charge card supplied by Vattenfall, the driver of an electric Hyundai can also charge on the go at public InCharge charging stations.

Pieter van Ommeren, director of Vattenfall InCharge Netherlands, says: “Hyundai is an important partner for us towards a future with fossil-free transport. By partnering with one of the largest electric vehicle suppliers in the Netherlands, together we can make a real impact on the energy transition. Charging an electric car with a charging box is not only safer than via a regular socket, but also faster. We have the ambition to place about a thousand charging boxes for Hyundai in 2020."

Hyundai is one of the largest car brands in the field of electric driving and has the ambition to be the greenest car brand in the world by 2025. Over the next five years, Hyundai will invest € 87 billion in new electric models and new mobility solutions. Berend Jan Hoekman, general manager of Hyundai Motor Nederland, says: "We were looking for a reliable and professional supplier who has a vision for the future and is willing to invest in infrastructure. In Vattenfall, we found all these qualities, and together we can completely unburden customers willing to switch to e-mobility, so that electric driving will be as simple as driving a petrol and diesel car."

Hyundai and Vattenfall are also jointly working on a proposition to supply fossil free energy to the network in future.

About InCharge: Vattenfall operates 16 000 charge points and is, together with partners, building InCharge, one of the largest charging networks in Northern Europe. The network is active in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Norway.