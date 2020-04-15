The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) reports that the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) production and sales numbers highly improved in March compared to January and February.

The total volume (including cars, buses, commercial vehicles) amounted:

Total NEVs: production of 50,000 (down 56.9%) and sales of 53,000 (down 53.2%)

production of 50,000 (down 56.9%) and sales of 53,000 (down 53.2%) BEVs: production of 38,000 and sales of 41,000

production of 38,000 and sales of 41,000 PHEVs: production of 11,300 and sales of 12,300

That's not bad, considering that March 2019 was a very strong month and that the numbers do not include Tesla (as it turns out, not only do we have trouble with tracking Tesla numbers).

The Tesla numbers - available in a separate report, actually turned out to be quite good - over 12,700 new registrations.

New Energy Vehicle sales (cars/trucks/buses) in China - March 2020

For the first three months of the year:

Total NEVs: production of 105,000 (down 60.2%) and sales of 114,000 (down 56.4%)

production of 105,000 (down 60.2%) and sales of 114,000 (down 56.4%) BEVs: production of 77,000 and sales of 85,000

production of 77,000 and sales of 85,000 PHEVs: production of 27,600 and sales of 28,600

Production of New Energy Vehicles in March 2020

Sales of New Energy Vehicles in March 2020

*CAAM: data related to Tesla are not included