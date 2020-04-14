According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), General Motors is recalling some 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles due to safety issues with the rear doors. Fortunately, only 897 vehicles are affected.

NHTSA explains that the rear door-handle cables may be too long, which means the window could come into contact with the cables. The window could then cause damage to the cable itself, which could result in the door opening on its own. In addition, if the cable becomes damaged, the rear door handle could fail to open the door, potentially leaving a passenger trapped inside.

General Motors will notify all owners and dealers. If your car is recalled, the door-handle cables will be replaced free of charge. GM plans to begin recalling affected cars on May 11, 2020. The recall number is A202298320. If you're a Chevrolet Bolt EV owner, feel free to reach out to Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. You can also contact NHTSA using its hotline number: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visiting its website at www.safercar.gov.

There is one older recall listed on the NHTSA for the Bolt EV. It's from August 2018 and entitled 'Insufficient Coating on Rear Brake Caliper Pistons.' The recall (#18279) applies to several GM models and specifies that the brake caliper pistons may not have enough coating on them. This could cause gas pockets to form, potentially reducing the performance of the rear brakes.