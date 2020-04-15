The passenger car market in Portugal was significantly affected by COVID-19 in March, as the overall sales went down by 57% year-over-year. Fortunately, that's not the case (yet) for the plug-in segment.

The total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations was 1,610 (up 25% year-over-year) at a record 15% market share! Almost two-thirds of that were BEVs.

After the first three months of 2020, total sales exceed 4,800, which is 11% of the entire market (compared to 5.7% for 12-months of 2019).

Plug-in electric car sales in Portugal - March 2020

The sensation for March was the Tesla Model 3, which noted 514 new registrations (a volume delivery after two weaker months of the quarter). That's not only the best monthly result for a single plug-in model in Portugal ever, but the second-best result overall (just behind Mercedes-Benz A-Class - 553).

Because of the Model 3's surge, Nissan LEAF is now #2 for the year (490 total), but soon might be third, as Renault ZOE approaches quickly (432 total).