It wasn't that long ago that EV road trips were few and far between. This was because few long-range EVs existed, and public charging infrastructure was slow and/or non-existent in many areas. Fast-forward to today and electric car road trips are quite popular.

Our good friend, contributor, podcast team member, and video director Kyle Conner (Out of Spec Motoring) who runs our brand-new InsideEVs US YouTube channel is sort of an EV road trip aficionado. We can tell you he's itching to get back out on the open road in his Tesla Model 3 Performance, but it's difficult during this national emergency. It's not the road trip itself that's an issue, but all the stops to eat, charge, and rest.

We look forward to more of Connor's road trips in the future. While his go-to-car is his Model 3, he's taken road trips in other EVs – like the Hyundai Kona Electric and Tesla Model S – and has plans to do more of that going forward. In the meantime, he's published footage of a previous excursion that took him from Texas to North Carolina in his Tesla.

Get out the popcorn, sit back, relax, and check out the fun times. Then, grace us with your wisdom in the comment section below.

Video Description via Out of Spec Motoring on YouTube: